A Local Cannabis Researcher Talks About Optimizing the Stoner Experience

Everyone knows what kind of beer they like because we have different classes of beer. No one knows what kind of cannabis they like because we don't have a classification system. We used to have two groups of plants, indica and sativa, which we know are a complete myth. They were based in the morphology, or the shape of the plant, and that doesn't have anything to do with pharmacology, which is how the ingredients in the plant affect you. What we'd like to do for the consumer is build them a scaffold or template to say, "I like this kind of cannabis." We don't necessarily know what that's going to look like yet, but it is an exciting endeavor to be able to develop a framework for saying, "This constellation of chemistry reliably produces this kind of experience in a human being."