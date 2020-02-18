As the name indicates, there is a soft sweetness to this strain that recalls energetic summer frivolity. I hotboxed my car with this cultivar after an emotional therapy session, hoping it would lift my mood enough to pick up Chipotle before going home to weep while streaming The Good Place. Instead, I beelined to the gym and worked out for an hour. The high is an effervescent cocktail of calm, quiet attitude adjustment and bright, fizzy, elastic energy—a really great way to pivot out of a bad mood.