What to Do in Portland (June 24-30, 2026)

SEE: Friends of Dorothy: A Queer Cabaret with Poison Waters

Celebrate Pride with the incomparable Poison Waters as she hosts Friends of Dorothy: A Queer Cabaret—a one-of-a-kind live show featuring the best local talent the Portland metro area has to offer. Expect an evening packed with dancers, live singers, acrobatics and, of course, drag queens. All are welcome and encouraged to come as their most authentic selves to this all-ages show. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, thereser.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, June 24. $25. All ages.

HEAR: Noon Tunes at The Square feat. Burnt Citrus

Portland indie-rock band Burnt Citrus performs at Pioneer Courthouse Square as part of The Square’s Noon Tunes lunch-hour program. Burnt Citrus delivers contemporary indie pop with a blend of romantic shoegaze and trippy psychedelia vibes. Fans of The Strokes and Tame Impala can attest: Burnt Citrus’ downtown afternoon will almost certainly be an elite listening experience. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave., thesquarepdx.org. Noon Thursday, June 25. Free. All ages.

SEE: Oregon Adventure Theatre Presents: The Simple Truth

The Simple Truth is an epic five-act tragicomedy in verse written by local luminary Ken Yoshikawa and directed by Eleanor Johnson. The play exists in the shadow of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, telling a story of sovereignty, grief and ecological preservation. For the uninitiated, Oregon Adventure Theatre, or OAT, presents commedia dell’arte mask work in the wild out of doors, in neighborhoods, backyards and at public parks, delivering free theater to nature and vice versa. Just a very on-brand Portland summer activity. The Art Barn, 6701 SE 74th Ave., oregonadventuretheatre.com. 7:30 pm Friday, June 26. Free. All ages.

GO: Oregon Midsummer Festival

Nordic Northwest’s annual solstice celebration is a deeply embedded Portland summer tradition featuring a massive array of Nordic vendors and organizations from across the Pacific Northwest. Come through, decorate the Midsummer pole, make flower crowns, watch live music and performers, play games, make crafts, shop vendors and indulge in all manner of Nordic summer delicacies. Nordic Northwest, 8800 SW Oleson Road, nordicnorthwest.org. 5 pm Friday and 10 am Saturday, June 26 and 27. $5–$19.95, under 5 free.

DRINK: 8th Annual Edgefield Brewfest

Hopheads, cider nerds and summer revelers of all stripes are encouraged to mosey over to the Edgefield lawn to celebrate all things hoppy, malty, fruity and delicious. This year’s fest features a selection of over 100 of the Pacific Northwest’s finest craft beers and ciders, plus live music and sloshy fellowships. Bring chairs and blankets, family, friends, kids and even your dog for a classic Northwest summer afternoon spent sipping brews and lounging in the fleeting summer sun. McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale, mcmenamins.com. Noon Saturday, June 27. $5–$40. All ages.

GO: The Dinner Party

After four sold-out shows, The Dinner Party returns with a very special guest, Har-BQ pitmaster Harlan Porterfield, who dishes up true stories from years of pitmastery. Hosts For Ginger improv troupe will then use Porterfield’s stories to create a fully improvised dinner party, resulting in a robust evening of standup, insider foodie tales, and expert long-form improv comedy. Kickstand Comedy, 1006 SE Hawthorne Blvd., kickstandcomedy.org. 8:30 pm Saturday, June 27. $9–$17. 21+.

GO: Tigard Festival of Balloons

The annual Tigard Festival of Balloons returns to Cook Family Park on June 26–28. This year’s festivities feature hot air balloon launches (weather permitting), free tethered balloon rides (also weather permitting), live entertainment, a car show and a carnival, as well as local artisan, food and beverage vendors. Do note: Hot air balloon folks get started early. Cook Family Park, 17005 SW 92nd Ave., Tigard, tigardballoon.org. 5:45 am–11 pm Friday and Saturday, 5:45 am–5 pm Sunday, June 26–28. $17, 7 and under free.

SEE: The Banana Pitch Variety Show

After a hiatus that saw founder Michelle Kicherer debut not only her novella and small press, but also a litany of new releases, her flagship event Banana Pitch is back for its biggest show ever, featuring musical performances by Camp Crush, Friendmaker, and Maggie Ray as well as stories by authors Robyn Saunders Wilson, Rex Marshall and, yours truly, Brianna Wheeler. Alberta Street Pub, 1036 NE Alberta St., bananapitch.com. 7 pm Tuesday, June 30. $15. All ages until 9 pm.