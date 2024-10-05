House Candidates Disagree Over What's Causing Electricity Rate Increases

Oregon has ambitious goals for eliminating carbon emissions by 2050.

In an Oct. 4 endorsement interview for House District 41, incumbent state Rep. Mark Gamba (D-Milwaukie) one of the Legislature’s most ardent supporters of those goals, faced off against Republican challenger Elvis Clark, a retired economist who worked for the Bonneville Power Administration and the Oregon Public Utility Commission.

The two candidates offered starkly different opinions for what’s driving big utility rate increases.

Here's video that captures their disagreement:








