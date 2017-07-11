Two Portlanders Created a Willy Wonka-Style Edible Forest Near Milwaukie

Except Winslow is not quite yet a forest. Mature forests are like a multilayer garden, with multiple canopy layers of fruit trees and bushes standing over a sea of low lying vegetables. The apple trees strategically placed around Winslow's plot are still just twigs, so it doesn't have a closed canopy. But already, it's labyrinthine—rows of kale and chard, small Italian plum trees, five different types of fig trees and a cherry tree dotted with plump, glossy fruit.