You and Your Friends Can Drink for Free for an Hour on Your Birthday at This Portland Bar

In addition to all the free booze and smirks you receive from the bartender, you'll also pick up a free dessert in the form of either deep-fried cookie dough or brownie a la mode. You'll feel flustered with all the free stuff you're already being awarded simply for having graced the earth with your presence, so you'll ask the bartenders what they would order. They'll tell you to get the deep-fried cookie dough because it's a curiosity. Order the brownie.