Willamette Week’s: DEVOUR THIS

Are you ready to embark on a mouthwatering exploration of tastes, textures, and traditions that will leave you craving for more? Great, we can help! Below, you’ll find a selection of decadent desserts waiting to be enjoyed.





Artemis Foods Catering and Events

WHERE: 1610 SE 3rd Ave

PHONE: 503-233-8539

WEBSITE: www.artemisfoods.com

WHAT: Doug Fir Manhattan - A cozy winter libation, Burnside Bourbon with Clear Creek Eau de Vie of Douglas Fir

Nicholas Restaurant

WHERE: 1109 SE Madison

PHONE: 503-235-5123

WEBSITE: NicholasRestaurant.com

WHAT: Delectably rich desserts, like the Knafa Be Jibany, a sweet Lebanese-style cheesecake, Chocolate PB Baklava, and Riz De Haleeb, a Lebanese-style rice pudding!

Laughing Planet

WHERE: 8 locations in Portland & Vancouver

PHONE: N/A

WEBSITE: www.laughingplanet.com

WHAT: Holiday Bowl - All natural turkey breast or organic baked tempeh, local curry roasted delicata squash, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, celery & onions, mushroom gravy, and cranberry sauce. Available at all Laughing Planet locations from 11/14 - 11/27.

Eb & Bean

WHERE: 1425 NE Broadway, 3040 SE Division, 645 NW 21st Ave

PHONE: (503) 281 6081, (971) 242 8753, (503) 889 0197 (Respectively)

WEBSITE: www.ebandbean.com

WHAT: Stop by for a waffle cone of Chocolate Hazelnut Pudding with chocolate magic shell, hazelnuts, and coconut whipped cream (all non-dairy!).

Check out their other seasonal flavors of Vermont Maple, Cinnamon Roll, and Apple Pie!

WHERE: 2216 SE 50th Ave

WEBSITE: http://hunkerdownpdx.com

WHAT: Apple Pie Sundae - Fresh homemade apple pie, caramel sauce, vanilla soft serve

WHERE: 4525 SE Woodstock Blvd Portland, OR 97206

WEBSITE: cloudcityicecream.com

WHAT: Marionberry Crisp ice cream: A mascarpone ice cream with locally grown marionberries and our own homemade gluten-free oat crisp.

(Kat Nyberg/ McMenamins)

WHERE: Most Locations

WEBSITE: www.mcmenamins.com

WHAT: Black & Tan Brownie Sundae

Hammerhead Caram-ale & chocolate sauces, vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & an Amarena cherry.







