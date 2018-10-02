- Kargi Gogo
3039 NE Alberta St., 503-764-9552, kargigogo.com.
Georgian khachapuri cheese breads have been trending across America for several years, and they've arrived in Portland thanks to Kargi Gogo. Rip off a piece of bread and drag it through the liquid cheese—it's like pizza and fondue had a baby.
2. OK Omens
1758 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-231-9939, okomens.com.
Castagna's delightful new casual dining sibling has a menu full of shareable, value-priced gems. The vegetable dishes are the highlight, but don't stop there—grilled squid hits that hard-to-achieve textural happy place, and the burger is like In-N-Out gone to Harvard.
Read full review: OK Omens Has Replaced Cafe Castagna, and It's Way More Than Just OK.
3. Master Kong
8435 SE Division St., 971-373-8248.
Master Kong is Portland's new Chinese food destination for a singular reason—sister-and-brother team Amy and Kang Zhu offer a concise menu of regional Chinese breakfast and lunch hits, including congee, juicy goubuli buns and roujiamo, aka Chinese burgers.
Read full review: Master Kong Is Portland's New Master of Regional Chinese Breakfast.
4. HunnyMilk
1981 W Burnside St., 503-719-7349, hunnymilk.com.
The charmingly twee brunch pop-up has opened its brick-and-mortar location, with a prix fixe model that'll get you a savory dish, a sweet dish and a drink for a flat $22. Whatever you do, do not forsake the fortune-cookie waffles.
5. Nimblefish
1524 SE 20th Ave., 503-719-4064, nimblefishpdx.com.
The former Fukami chef's Hawthorne sushi spot is a corker—with some of the best Edo-style fish and rice you can expect in Portland.
