Given that the most successful meals focus on the cheese breads, it's difficult to cobble together a balanced meal at Kargi Gogo. The pkhali was a highlight among the seasonal vegetable dishes. Pkhali is a sort of salad or dip combining pulverized vegetables and walnuts, and the restaurant offers three versions—spinach, leek and beet, plus a sampler trio, all for $7. The leek and spinach pkhali were the best, the former sweet and oniony, the latter delivering an addictive bitterness balanced by the flatbread's sweetness. Both were hefty, almost like extra-vegetal, extra-nutty pesto, and packed with the junipery kick of blue fenugreek.