Now that it's been open a few months, it's clear OK Omens isn't all that different from Castagna, except for its reinvigorated menu. A serpentine divider down the middle of the dining room was installed, a long-overdue touch adding intimacy to the big, open space. Comfy banquettes were built in along the divider and one wall to benefit the bony-bottomed. Beyond that, and a coat of fresh paint, the restaurant looks about the same as before: low-key, with the bar and kitchen at one end and tables for two and four scattered elsewhere.