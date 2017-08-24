Whiskey, Cold Brews & Runderwear
Run four miles, drink some cold brew and indulge in some Bull Run whiskey, all in the comfort of your own underwear. There are talks of free and discounted skivvies, but you already know your underoos are on point. Fleet Feet Sports, 2258 NW Raleigh St., 503-525-2122, fleetfeetsports.com. 6:30 pm. Free.
Lisa Alber, Susan Spann, and Kerry Schafer
In Portland author Lisa Alber's Path Into Darkness—the third in the County Clare series–the murder is just the MacGuffin, a hedge mower clearing the underbrush to look at the gross stuff underneath Alber's book is the sort of dark mystery currently popular on the BBC, a pensive character study of isolated small towners who always have too much to hide. But the plot is driven mostly by a nest of surprising revelations and hidden, darker identities—with even the most guileless, if "cracked," of characters prone to sudden and unlikely violence. Lisa Alber will read alongside fellow local mystery writers Susan Spann and Kerry Schafer. Read our review of Path Into Darkness here. Annie Bloom's Books, 7834 SW Capitol Hwy., 7834 SW Capitol Hwy., 503-246-0053, annieblooms.com. Thursday, August 24. 7 pm. Free.
This Is Spinal Tap
The movie that gets referenced every time anyone mentions hair metal screens on a rooftop as part of NW Film's Top Down series, and for some reason will screen with "Bird of Flames," a music video to the song by David Lynch and Chrysta Bell (who plays Tammy in Twin Peaks: The Return), directed by Portland's Chel White. Hotel deLuxe Parking Garage, 815 SW 15th Ave., nwfilm.org. 7 pm. $10.
Secret Drum Band
The secret of Portland's Secret Drum Band is that while it is indeed a band made up of five drummers, the music it makes is not just a cacophonous assault, but more like painting with percussion. Dynamics, the group's debut album, is an extension of leader Lisa Schonberg's entomological studies, evoking the rhythms of nature in ways that are, at turns, soothing and chaotic. Read our review of Dynamics here. White Owl Social Club, 1305 SE 8th Ave., 503-236-9672, whiteowlsocialclub.com. 8 pm. Free. 21+.
Tender Napalm
Philip Ridley's 2011 script depicts a relationship between Man (Josh Weinstein) and Woman (Beth Thompson), the play's only two characters. The script unravels like a stream-of-consciousness, free-verse poem exchanged by Man and Woman, whether they're contradicting or threatening each other, or delivering monologues that describe spectacular scenes. The joy of Tender Napalm is seeing Weinstein and Thompson perform these monologues, piecing together their personal tragedy. Eventually, it does all come together. After winding through fantastic directions, the end of Tender Napalm pulls you back far enough to see everything in vivid, impressionistic detail. Shoebox Theatre, 2110 SE 10th Ave., bethjthompson.com. 8 pm Wednesday-Saturday, through September 2. $20.
Rear Window
We've all spent time staring out the window hoping to see our neighbors getting into some shit, but they're way less interesting than the murder suspect neighbor in Hitchcock's classic that inspired Hollywood's obsession with voyeurism. Joy Cinema, 11959 SW Pacific Hwy., thejoycinema.com. 9 pm. $5.
