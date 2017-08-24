Lisa Alber, Susan Spann, and Kerry Schafer

In Portland author Lisa Alber's Path Into Darkness—the third in the County Clare series–the murder is just the MacGuffin, a hedge mower clearing the underbrush to look at the gross stuff underneath Alber's book is the sort of dark mystery currently popular on the BBC, a pensive character study of isolated small towners who always have too much to hide. But the plot is driven mostly by a nest of surprising revelations and hidden, darker identities—with even the most guileless, if "cracked," of characters prone to sudden and unlikely violence. Lisa Alber will read alongside fellow local mystery writers Susan Spann and Kerry Schafer. Read our review of Path Into Darkness here. Annie Bloom's Books, 7834 SW Capitol Hwy., 7834 SW Capitol Hwy., 503-246-0053, annieblooms.com. Thursday, August 24. 7 pm. Free.