Lettuce is one of those bands, like the Floozies or Eoto or, to a certain extent, Phish, that you mostly know about because your pothead college roommate would never shut up about them. In some ways, Cory with the unfortunate Baja hoodie was onto something. It may be predictable and relentlessly good-timey, but Lettuce's discography of high-stacked funk sandwiches is sure to satisfy any craving for party music. That's because it's actually really well played. Even taking all the usual turns of a soul-funk party tune—groove out, key up, add brass, fade out—Lettuce's stuff is magnetic because it's all there. The solos are compelling, the vocals rip, the beat never stagnates. The stride is hit no more convincingly than on Mt. Crushmore, Lettuce's 2016 album. Fusing vintage soul guitar and keyboard effects with space-age freakishness, it's a solid throwback that lives firmly in the now. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033. 9 pm. $20. 21+.