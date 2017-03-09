FRIDAY, MARCH 10
The Skin Coat
Speculative Drama's wordless adaptation of the German equivalent of Cinderella is a charmingly lo-fi production that plays out like a vibey music video. See our review here. The Steep and Thorny Way to Heaven, Southeast 2nd Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard, thesteepandthornywaytoheaven.com. 8 pm Thursday-Saturday, through March 11. $12-$20.
Jackson Boone, Cat Hoch, Sinless, Wave Action
Jackson Boone returns with Organic Light Factory, the third album from the Portland-based psych-folk artist that weaves mesmerizing melodies across a narrative thread about the ocean. See our review here. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. Friday, March 10. 9 pm. $5. 21+.
Archgoat, Valkyrja, Hellfire Deathcult, Weregoat
With perhaps the greatest name of a tour ever, the Angelslaying Fuckin' Darkness Tour is bringing to the States some black metal OG's from the world's Nordic region. Archgoat's satanic philosophy has underscored its barreling blast beats, guttural demonic barks and occultist, anti-Christian themes since 1989. During Archgoat's 11-year hiatus, many death-metal acts came and went, leaving fans clamoring for the return of its primeval creations. Returning to action in 2004, the band is touring on the back of 2015's The Apocalyptic Triumphator, and having picked up Sweden's Valkyrja along the way, it's coming to America to show us how to really angelslay some goddamn darkness. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., 503-248-4700. 9 pm. $16 advance, $20 day of show. 21+.
Brontë
With the pending sale of the Venetian Theater requiring Bag & Baggage to abruptly move their production of Brontë to a library in Hillsboro, director Michelle Milne has configured the play for the library so skillfully it's difficult to imagine enjoying Brontë anywhere else. See our full review here. Brontë is at Hillsboro Brookwood Library, 2850 NE Brookwood Parkway, 503-345-9590, bagnbaggage.org. 7:30 pm Friday-Sunday, through March 26. $25-$30.
Morgan Parker
To give you an idea of the tone Morgan Parker is aiming for in her new poetry collection, There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé, she begins the book with a poem titled "ALL THEY WANT IS MY MONEY MY PUSSY MY BLOOD." Imagine being someone who doubts this reading will kick ass. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323, powells.com. 7:30 pm. Free.
River's Edge
A cross between Twin Peaks and Wayne's World, River's Edge set itself apart from the more upbeat coming-of-age films of the '80s by including a little murder—and a very young Keanu Reeves. Daniel Roebuck stars as Samson, whose hesher buddies have to decide whether to narc when he kills his girlfriend and leaves her body at, well, the river's edge. Roebuck will attend this screening. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm. $13, $11 students and seniors.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Baker's Dozen Coffee Beer and Doughnut Festival
Thirteen bean-infused beers meet 13 doughnut morsels, as beer writer Brian Yaeger pairs coffee-infused selections from renowned breweries like Block 15 with bakeries like Blue Star and Joe's Donuts. Culmination Brewing, 2117 NE Oregon St., 971-254-9114, oregoncraftbeer.org. 10 am-1 pm and 2-5 pm. $27 advance, $30 at the door.
Feathers and Teeth Opening Night
Part campy horror story, part metaphor for grief, Feathers and Teeth is about a 13-year-old girl dealing simultaneously with the death of her mother and a mysterious cooking pot full of murderous, undead creatures. Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., 503-241-1278, artistsrep.org. 7:30 pm. $25-$50.
Lettuce, the Russ Liquid Test
Lettuce is one of those bands, like the Floozies or Eoto or, to a certain extent, Phish, that you mostly know about because your pothead college roommate would never shut up about them. In some ways, Cory with the unfortunate Baja hoodie was onto something. It may be predictable and relentlessly good-timey, but Lettuce's discography of high-stacked funk sandwiches is sure to satisfy any craving for party music. That's because it's actually really well played. Even taking all the usual turns of a soul-funk party tune—groove out, key up, add brass, fade out—Lettuce's stuff is magnetic because it's all there. The solos are compelling, the vocals rip, the beat never stagnates. The stride is hit no more convincingly than on Mt. Crushmore, Lettuce's 2016 album. Fusing vintage soul guitar and keyboard effects with space-age freakishness, it's a solid throwback that lives firmly in the now. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033. 9 pm. $20. 21+.
Kinski, Drunk Dad, Marriage and Cancer
Kinski's 2017 record, 7 (or 8), features a few too many wah-wah solos to qualify as "punk," but the Seattle quartet's agile approach to stoner rock qualifies the band for designation beyond the fuzzy chooglin' their contemporaries often get lost in. The sneering, zero-fucks-given energy of Lemmy and Ozzy are certainly there, so why bother splitting hairs? It's easy enough to acknowledge that Kinski scratches all the right spots for anyone itching for loud, fast and groovy rock that's just heavy enough to hear above the weird noises your old Econoline 150 makes while tearing up I-5 toward sludgier pastures. The Know, 3728 SE Sandy Blvd., 503-473-8729. 8 pm. Call venue for ticket prices. 21+.
3rd Annual CSA Share Fair
Want a basket of whatever food is fresh delivered at your doorstep every week? Want to make sure it's not all random knobby gourds you don't want? Each year the Hollywood Farmers Market hosts a meet-and-greet for CSAs, to match up people who want farm-fresh produce and milk with the right local farmers. There will also be workshops and food for sale. Hollywood Farmers Market, 4420 NE Hancock St., 503-709-7403.
9 am-2 pm.
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
The Reflecting Skin
Due to distribution problems rendering the film functionally unavailable for years, The Reflecting Skin, which follows a fearful child through rural post-World War II Idaho, is one of the best films you've probably never seen. See our review here. The Reflecting Skin screens at NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium on Sunday, March 13. 7 pm. $9.
Trentemøller
Danish electronic music producer Trentemøller started his career with one foot in the underworld, and he's only gotten darker and weirder in the decade since. His 2016 album, Fixion, is awash in cavernous reverb and undulating swells of sub-bass that would pair perfectly with scenes from the upcoming Blade Runner reboot. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 8 pm. $18.50 advance, $20 day of show. All ages.
XRAY.FM Third Birthday
Not only is the Portland community radio station celebrating its third anniversary tonight, it's also launching its new television venture. Come for the premiere of XRAY TV—free with RSVP—and stick around for sets from R&B supergroup Chanti Darling and atmospheric folkie Karl Blau. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 9 pm, XRAY TV screening at 6 pm. $12. 21+.
