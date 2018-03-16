Matthew Dickman and Emily Strelow

Of Oregon's most famous twin-brother poets, Guggenheim winner Matthew Dickman is the more approachable one, with softer edges to his oblique verse, who grew up in a Felony Flats neighborhood where "men happen to the women/and the women happen to the children." Emily Strelow's debut novel takes place not in the urban wilds but the actual wilds of the Northwest—a multigenerational novel its jacket describes as being "alive with birdsong and gunsmoke." Anyway, they'll both be hanging out at Powell's. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 503-228-4651, powells.com. 7:30 pm. Free.



