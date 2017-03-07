As in, Prince and the Revolution, the backing band that supported Prince during his creative peak, from 1979 through 1986. After their former leader's death last April, the group's five core members—including keyboardist Lisa Coleman and guitarist Wendy Melvoin, along with bassist Brown Mark, drummer Bobby Z. and keyboardist Matt Fink—reunited in September at the First Avenue, the legendary Minneapolis club where Prince got his start, for three memorial concerts. Last month, the band announced it'd be going on tour, and yesterday confirmed a Portland date at Roseland Theater—where Prince himself performed in 2013—on July 14. (Seems like a missed opportunity to have them at Revolution Hall, though I suppose the Roseland is more conducive for dancing.)