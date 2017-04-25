"We keep the theme and what exactly the storyline is secret until it is happening," explains Dylan Reiff, designer of the game at Bottleneck. "Part of the fun of it is finding out what it is. So, you sign up [on Overlook's website] and immediately start engaging in the story world. As soon as you make it to the mountain, the uniqueness of the game is that you just don't know who is or isn't a part of the game. You get to let your mind run wild, and it brings out a heightened undercurrent of intrigue to every interaction you'll have.