Portland beer blog New School Beer reported that on Thursday, May 25 at North Williams' Lompoc Fifth Quadrant, Lompoc will host Kung Fu IPA Night: Flights of Fury. From 4 pm until 11:30 pm, you will be able to order taster trays of six Kung Fu-inspired IPAs for $8. And at 7 pm, the bar will be screening the genre-defining classic in their Sidebar area.