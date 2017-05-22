Lompoc Brewing is known in Portland's beer scene for their frequent IPA series, which have been inspired by everything from baseball to science fiction and hip hop.
This time, Lompoc head brewer Bryan Kielty is taking his inspiration for his current Kung Fu-inspired series of brews one step further: he's pairing them with Chia-Liang Liu's legendary Kung Fu classic The 36th Chamber of Shaolin.
Portland beer blog New School Beer reported that on Thursday, May 25 at North Williams' Lompoc Fifth Quadrant, Lompoc will host Kung Fu IPA Night: Flights of Fury. From 4 pm until 11:30 pm, you will be able to order taster trays of six Kung Fu-inspired IPAs for $8. And at 7 pm, the bar will be screening the genre-defining classic in their Sidebar area.
Produced by Hong Kong studio Shaw Brothers, The 36th Chamber of Shaolin follows the journey of San Te (Gordon Liu), a young student drawn into a rebellion against the evil Manchu government. When General Tien Ta (Lo Lieh) burns his village to the ground, San Te heads to the Shaolin Temple to learn Kung Fu and rally his people against Tien Ta.
The "Flights of Fury" taster tray has tasters of beers including Drunken Panda IPA, a collaboration with EaT: An Oyster Bar, citrus-heavy Enter the Dank IPA, 5 Hops of Death, which is brewed with five varieties of hops and, of course, The 36th Chamber of IPA, brewed with 36 pounds of hops. Not bad for eight bones!
GO: Kung Fu IPA Night: Flights of Fury begins 4 pm, Thursday, May 25 at Lompoc Fifth Quadrant, 3901 N Williams Ave. The 36th Chamber of Shaolin screens at 7 pm.
