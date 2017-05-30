We Visited Every Neighborhood Movie Theater in Portland—Here's a Rundown of the Best Cheap Seats

With a marquee that's presided over East Burnside for 94 years, Laurelhurst is the platonic ideal of a neighborhood second-run theater, with $4 tickets, prestige flicks like Get Out and Lion, a crowd-pleasing blockbuster repertory, and near-infinite dining and drinking options on Burnside or 28th Avenue. The popcorn is lightly salted and a little sweet, and although the four screens within are tiny and lined with worn-in seats that barely provide reach to the tables used for stashing that $14 pitcher of Breakside IPA or Lucky Lab Porter, the price is too good to elicit any serious complaints. Skip the pizza unless you're on your way out of the final showing—at which point it's available for just $1 per slice.