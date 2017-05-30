Five Summer Hikes That Don't Require Leaving Multnomah County

During the last half of the hike, the trail is overgrown with long grass that will tickle and nettles that will sting. And unless there's been some significant drying, the narrowing trail is slick with inches of mud. That means scrambling up hills in a straddle—like those kids on the old Nickelodeon game show Double Dare, who clambered up slides coated in chocolate syrup. You're nearly out of the muck once you reach a vintage car carpeted in moss and flipped upside-down. The road is several hundred feet away and offers enough room on the shoulder to return about a quarter of a mile to the trailhead, giving you enough time to imagine all the different ways that cruiser could have ended up on its top so far from the road.