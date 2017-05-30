Portland's Rib-Eye Butcher Shop Steaks, Ranked

Gartner's couldn't verify for sure whose steak we got–Nebraska Beef's or Cargill's out of Kansas—but either way, this steak represents a century of Midwest corn-fed tradition. Were our tasters biased toward the Midwest box steak because it was so pretty? Maybe. Because it was terribly pretty in the way that the Caribbean is pretty, and that people on television are pretty—which is to say, it corresponded perfectly to what you think steak should look like, a Norman Rockwell vision of perfect steak. Though some found it a bit less flavorful than a lot of the steaks, it had an even marbling and beautiful consistency that pushed it into the upper half of the rankings.