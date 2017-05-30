Something To Do Every Single Day of Summer 2017 in Portland

The jury is still out on whether Harmony Korine and his creepy-ass movies are actually good or not. Nonetheless, Spring Breakers, his 2013 look at a group of teens who team up with rapper Alien (James Franco) and turn to armed robbery, is a lot of heavy-handed fun. Watch it on the roof of the Hotel deLuxe as part of NW Film Center's five-week Top Down: Rooftop Cinema series, also featuring The Evil Dead and This Is Spinal Tap. Hotel deLuxe, 729 SW 15th Ave., 503-221-1156, nwfc.org. Film starts at dusk. $10 advance, $12 at the door.