Sandra Luckow: When I was in school, I wanted to do a film instead of writing a senior thesis. My adviser said, "What do you want to make a movie about?" and I said, "Well, I want to make a movie about the New Haven homeless," and he said, "Sandra, what do you know, really know, about the New Haven homeless? You need to make a film about something that you have intrinsic knowledge of." Tonya was going to her first national skating competition in New York and Yale is in New Haven, about an hour and a half from where the competition was going to be. And all of the sudden, it hit me: if there was anything I intrinsically knew, it was about the desire and struggle to be a championship skater—even though I wasn't one, I knew about it.