Any formalist nods to the cinema of Kurosawa and Ozu blend with a rollicking sensibility bred from The Aristocats or, as Cranston's Chief canoodles with Scarlett Johansson's Nutmeg, Lady & The Tramp. While Anderson's admirers may divine some underlying environmentalist resonance from a tale largely set on Trash Island, few directors have ever been as eager to poke through the abandoned detritus of societal folly.