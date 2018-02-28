"Back then, it was the ATF that gave you your license. I had to wait for a guy to drive out from Seattle," Brown says. "It took me a lot of phone calls to get this guy. Our license wasn't valid until he signed off, so he came out to quiz me. He looked at the kegs to make sure they had the pregnancy warning on them. That's the only thing he actually looked for. He told me to pay all my taxes, because he would be very angry if he had to travel from Seattle back down here over a tax issue."