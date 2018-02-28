**Methodology: In the two days leading up to Feb. 15, we collected 115 IPAs brewed in Portland. (There were a few IPAs we couldn't taste, including Pono, Moonshrimp and Scout.) Only IPAs brewed within Portland city limits were considered, and we excluded IPAs outside the range of 4.5 percent to 7.5 percent ABV. In addition, we excluded heavy fruit additions, sour IPAs and Belgian yeasts because the different flavor profiles would make comparison difficult. Our panelists ranked each beer on a scale of 0 to 100, and offered tasting notes on each. The top 10 beers from that tasting were then sent to a blind public taste-off, where voters ranked their top three beers, which were then scored as follows: 5 points for first, 3 points for second, 1 point for third.