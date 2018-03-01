McMenamins has spent some time in the barrel-aging game. They started pairing beer with wood back in 2005. Most of the company's smaller breweries have access to barrels, but Edgefield is the only one with a dedicated barrel program. With access to freshly dumped oak barrels still damp with whiskey or rum that was distilled and aged on the property, it would be a waste not to take advantage of all those magical barrels.