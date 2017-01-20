"The bar's decor will be transferred to a new place that Boothby and Archambeault are opening later this year," the Mercury reported. "That new bar is still in the works ("we're 95 percent done," Boothby says), but they're hoping to transfer as much of the bar's interior as they can over to the new space. The as-yet-unopened bar will also provide a home for Club 21's existing food program."