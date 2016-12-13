As stated in the Constitution, if you're white and went to college, you're mandated to profess an exaggerated love of the Wu-Tang Clan, and my college-educated white friends are no scofflaws. But quoting RZA lyrics in casual conversation is one thing; dressing up like him is another. When my buddy turned 30, he insisted on throwing a Wu-Tang-themed birthday party, the notion of which made me a tad uncomfortable. No one showed up in blackface, because we're not that stupid, but that didn't mean I was willing to be photographed anywhere near the guy in the Old Dirty Bastard costume. Some of us managed to get around the theme while still attending the party. One of my friends came as a can of Tang. Myself? I wore a suit and said I was Wu-Tang's accountant.