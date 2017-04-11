"They stole it and were selling it, and they got arrested by the Oregon State Police," Alexander says. "The Benton County district attorney, when they pleaded no contest, said they suffered enough and so he suggested to the judge that they get three years probation. Before the charges were dropped against me, I was facing 20 years and a $100,000 fine. So I got pissed off and started Sinsemilla Tips. Originally, I wanted to write a book, but all my grower friends said, 'No, no, we need an ongoing journal!'"