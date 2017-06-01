For this tripwire alarm, we'll be powering a 108 decibel Piezo siren—the same sound element found inside a smoke detector—with a standard 9V battery. In order to activate the siren when our tripwire is disturbed, we'll use an on/off mechanism made out of a wooden clothespin and two brass fasteners. This clothespin will pinch down on a small piece of plastic attached to a string, and when tension is applied to the string, the piece of plastic will slide from the clothespin's grip, the circuit will activate, and the siren will make loud noises.