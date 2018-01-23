Oregon just got its very first CBD-only cannabis boutique.
The CBD Hemp Store softly opened Friday, January 12, at 1523 SE Morrison St., with the goal of offering CBD cannabis products to people who don't want to have to go to a dispensary. CBD is the non-intoxicating substance in cannabis often used for anxiety and pain relief.
"A lot of people who use CBD products, some of them don't want to come into the dispensary," says co-owner Nyno Thol. "They feel weird about coming in. This is not a dispensary—it's more like a boutique retail store."
It'll be open to anyone 18 and over, and according to Thol the hemp products sold there will not be subject to the 20-percent tax on cannabis product—including hemp products—paid by OLCC-regulated dispensaries.
Unlike dispensaries, the CBD Hemp Store will also be able to offer out-of-state products like the Colorado-based Charlotte's Web' which famously helped a little girl named Charlotte Figi control her seizures.
"Charlotte's Web is one of the main partners," says Thol. "They're in 56 countries around the world now. We'll focus on them, and a lot of CBD lines. By the time I'm done I'll be able to carry 100-150 products, hemp only. It's all about having a store where you can focus on CBD products. Capsules, tinctures, make-up cream, water, soda, lotion—whatever you can think of, they've got it."
The selection is still building, says Thol, but includes CBD tinctures, pet treats, edibles, extracts, and lotions.
He tells WW he got the idea to start the CBD Hemp Store after attending a national conference and realizing that CBD stores were going to be the next wave in the cannabis industry. He wanted to get in on the ground floor before people in other states took over. He expects the majority of his sales will be online.
"There are CBD stores popping up all around the U.S.," he says. "There are CBD stores in Texas, Ohio and all over. Eventually it'll be here, and we thought we 'd stay ahead of the industry. We want focus on the medical patient, and veterans."
Thol has founded a couple other businesses that are well known to many Portlanders. In 2010, Thol co-founded Brothers Cannabis, the oldest licensed dispensary in Portland. He was also co-owner of Sok Sab Bai, the Cambodian food cart that became an excellent brick-and-mortar restaurant just off Southeast Clinton Street before closing in 2015.
"I still get two to three messages a day [about Sok Sab Bai]," says Thol. "I'm eventually going to re-open a restaurant. We went into the restaurant business because I love cooking. If I open another one, it will be for the joy of it."
