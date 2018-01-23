"Charlotte's Web is one of the main partners," says Thol. "They're in 56 countries around the world now. We'll focus on them, and a lot of CBD lines. By the time I'm done I'll be able to carry 100-150 products, hemp only. It's all about having a store where you can focus on CBD products. Capsules, tinctures, make-up cream, water, soda, lotion—whatever you can think of, they've got it."