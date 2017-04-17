With three shops along both sides of the Willamette River from Southwest Portland to Gladstone, Little Amsterdam pretty much runs Portland's south waterfronts. Each location has roomy product areas with multiple points of sale and several budtenders ready to help, presenting a well-oiled machine of cannabis procurement. The reception at the McLoughlin spot has a hotel-lobby feel, with a Keurig and large armchairs arranged around the fireplace. Dozens of edible and concentrate options include super-potent Siskiyou organic RSO with 12.61 percent THC and 42.82 percent CBD, and Med With Love cannabis-infused chai drinks. Almost 20 flower strains range from $12 to $14, but if you're fed up with that recreational tax, you can head next door to the Oasis Clinic for a consultation on obtaining a medical card.