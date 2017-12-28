I've gone through a couple rounds of Phillips Sonicare electric toothbrushes from Costco, the first of which didn't survive European outlets during study abroad, and the second went to the other party in a break up. As someone with a sweet tooth and a fear of cavities, I rest a lot easier with an electric toothbrush than a manual brushing by my own distracted hands. But with a more research-oriented approach (that is, not just impulse-buying my life at Costco), I found that there are many other fish in the sea. In particular, a remarkably aesthetically-pleasing one with five different settings by Pures for a mere $35.99.