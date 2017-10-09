Dear Readers-
Over the summer, you may have seen some of Willamette Week’s posts about outdoors gear, making coffee at home and beer glasses over the summer. We called these posts “Cool Stuff,” and the goal is to bring you the best in online shopping.
As we progress through the holiday season, we’re going to be bringing you much more than just product roundups. We’ve got a crack team of writers who are passionate about the outdoors, fashion, cosmetics, technology, books and other stuff that you just so happen to have to pay money for in order to enjoy. We’re going to be writing in-depth product reviews of hiking shoes, deodorant, backpacks, cookbooks and more throughout the coming weeks. What’s more, WW is going to get access to special deals and discounts for our readers, which is going to make getting through the holidays a little easier on your wallet.
Some of you may be wondering: Why is Willamette Week writing about buying stuff now? We set up relationships with online retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom and eBay. Those websites hire special, tiny wizards that live inside of certain links on our website, which lets them know if you make a purchase from those websites after visiting WW. If you do, WW may receive a commission from those websites. We get paid, which helps us continue to let you know fund our hard-hitting journalism. You get some nice stuff for a good deal. We get to tell you when some teens burn down the Columbia Gorge. Everyone goes home happy.
