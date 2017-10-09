Over the summer, you may have seen some of Willamette Week’s posts about outdoors gear , making coffee at home and beer glasses over the summer. We called these posts “ Cool Stuff ,” and the goal is to bring you the best in online shopping.

If you liked that, I have good news. For the next few months, we’re going to be posting new content about shopping and e-commerce every dang weekday. Cool Stuff is back, and we’re going to be publishing regular content devoted to online shopping, product reviews and roundups of popular goods.

We kicked Cool Stuff 2.0 off this morning with my roundup of smartphone mounts, which are even more useful than they were before October 1, when it became illegal to touch your phone (on pain of $1,000 fine) while you’re driving.

As we progress through the holiday season, we’re going to be bringing you much more than just product roundups. We’ve got a crack team of writers who are passionate about the outdoors, fashion, cosmetics, technology, books and other stuff that you just so happen to have to pay money for in order to enjoy. We’re going to be writing in-depth product reviews of hiking shoes, deodorant, backpacks, cookbooks and more throughout the coming weeks. What’s more, WW is going to get access to special deals and discounts for our readers, which is going to make getting through the holidays a little easier on your wallet.

Some of you may be wondering: Why is Willamette Week writing about buying stuff now? We set up relationships with online retailers including Amazon , Nordstrom and eBay . Those websites hire special, tiny wizards that live inside of certain links on our website, which lets them know if you make a purchase from those websites after visiting WW . If you do, WW may receive a commission from those websites. We get paid, which helps us continue to let you know fund our hard-hitting journalism. You get some nice stuff for a good deal. We get to tell you when some teens burn down the Columbia Gorge . Everyone goes home happy.