Many of Anker’s products come at a slight premium—a 6 foot long nylon-braided lightning cable retails for $18, and the PowerPort Speed comes in at $55—both of which in my experience reflect build quality and long warranties. But I’ve been particularly impressed by their bluetooth speaker, the SoundCore, which retails at that once-dreaded bargain price of $26.

There are two things you’ll notice about the SoundCore before you turn it on, that it’s smaller than the ads make it look (it’s about 8 inches long, small enough to clumsily stuff into a jacket pocket) and that, like other Anker products, it’s surpisingly heavy (about 13 ounces). Three of the SoundCore’s outer layers are covered in matte rubber, including the five buttons (power, volumes up and down, play/stop and bluetooth) situtated on top of the device, meaning you can manhandle it with greasy kitchen or wet dishwashing/beach hands and not damage it. On the device’s right side are the charging port (it comes with a charger!), an aux cord input so you can play from a device without bluetooth connectivity and a microphone input.

Now let’s get down to business: the sound. With two six watt drivers, the SoundCore packs a punch that belies its size. I ran it through different genres of music. The SoundCore has a neutral sound with prominent highs and balanced bass that was well suited to pop music and bass-light heavy metal, and, surprisingly, the thunderous Blade Runner 2 soundtrack. But when I tested it with tracks from rappers Lil Peep and Lil Uzi Vert, I was disappointed by a non-commital bass that washed into the background.