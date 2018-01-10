But what about when I'm shlepping around the world? A few months ago, I had the misfortune of trying to navigate New York City for a week on an iPhone 6s, just after the release of iOS 11. Like it did for all older iPhone models, iOS 11 sucked the life out of my phone's battery at such a rapid clip that, by the end of the day, I had search out public electrical sockets every 45 minutes like I lived in some kind of ridiculous video game just so I could use my phone to get home.