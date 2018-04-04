You'll see random coupons just like flipping through the paper, from 10% off a $19.99 Anker wireless charger for iPhone X/8 to $4 off on Renu Advanced contact lens solution. The trick is to click the "clip coupon" button, which basically tags it to add to your cart if you add that item. As long as you clicked the coupon and added the item that it's connected to into your cart, the discounts will be automatically applied at check out.