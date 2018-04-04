I know that Amazon is the new grocery store for online shoppers seeking convenient delivery. I am well aware of Prime's advantages and the gold box deals. But I had no idea there was another layer.
Maybe you're already hip to this extra avenue of savings when restocking on sundries.
If not, this is how they work:
From your Deals home page, click the tab for coupons.
You'll see random coupons just like flipping through the paper, from 10% off a $19.99 Anker wireless charger for iPhone X/8 to $4 off on Renu Advanced contact lens solution. The trick is to click the "clip coupon" button, which basically tags it to add to your cart if you add that item. As long as you clicked the coupon and added the item that it's connected to into your cart, the discounts will be automatically applied at check out.
Some discounts last longer than others, and it's worth it to check regularly for bigger markdowns like a coupon for $5 off a 3-pack of replacement Sonicare electric toothbrush heads. You can even get an extra 5% off the LEGO accessories set we mentioned last week if it's still sitting in your cart.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
