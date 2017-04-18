There are no scientific studies to support microdosing—and, indeed, some critics say any effect is a placebo. But across the country people believe they have found that small servings of psychedelics are a conduit for spirituality, a treatment for depression or a way to get ahead at work. The interest and enthusiasm around psychedelics is higher now than at any time since Ken Kesey was mixing acid into Kool-Aid on an old school bus, and Timothy Leary was dosing Harvard undergrads.