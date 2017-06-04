It's a tense day in Portland.
A little over a week since the slaying of two men by a white supremacist on the MAX, two opposing rallies scheduled to take place downtown this afternoon have the city braced for the potential of more violence.
But at least one Portlander is doing his part to, in his words, "keep Portland fucking chill."
Local historian Doug Kenck-Crispin—host of the Kick-Ass Oregon History podcast—is currently at the protests handing out tins of free, homegrown weed, straight from his backyard in North Portland.
Even better? The tins are decorated in honor of the city's most beloved marijuana aficionados, the early 2000s Trail Blazers.
As you might recall, during the so-called "Jail Blazers" era, several players—including Rasheed Wallace, Damon Stoudamire, Qyntel Woods and Zach Randolph—were arrested on weed-related offenses. The quotes adorning the tins seen in the photo above are taken from a November 2002 police report detailing a traffic stop involving Wallace and Stoudamire.
This isn't the first time Kenck-Crispin has attempted to calm nerves during a tense political rally: He also went around handing out joints at the Women's March back in January.
So far, though, not everyone at today's protest is accepting his generosity:
