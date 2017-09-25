Today in semi-factual superlative news: Portland has been named the fifth most fun city in America, which is worthy of a very small "woo!"
A site called WalletHub created the list based on 58 metrics in the categories of entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties and costs. They looked at factors such as basketball hoops per capita, time of last call for bars and public beaches per capita.
They learned that—big surprise—Las Vegas is the most fun city in America, followed by Orlando, New York City, Miami and Portland. Seattle came in at number 20, with a score of 45.94—seven entire points fewer than Portland. Though these rankings are kind of like Whose Line Is It Anyway (the points don't matter), we're happy Portland beat Seattle. Portland also got a special mention for having the fourth most accessible bar scene (determined by bars per capita and by square mile), after New York City, Las Vegas, and Pittsburgh.
The least fun cities in America were a bunch of those random ones in California: Ontario, Santa Rosa, Fontana and lastly: Oxnard, with a score of just 21.61.
Here's a look at some recent Portland semi-factual superlatives, which are so plentiful we've written an article compiling dozens of them:
Comments