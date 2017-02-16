Hey, nothing against the Piano Man. But he has played here in the last 10 years, at the then-Rose Garden, on one of those tandem tours with Elton John. Technically, this is "his first solo appearance" since December 2007, as it's referred to in the follow-up press release, but c'mon. You dragged the media (not us, fortunately) all the way out to the damn airport just to tell them Billy fucking Joel is coming to town? Ugh.