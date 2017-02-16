So remember yesterday, when the Rose Quarter tantalized us with a big concert announcement, promising the "grand return" of a "Rock and Roll legend" who hasn't played Portland in over 10 years?
Well, we now know the identity of said legend: Billy Joel. Strike up the band!
Hey, nothing against the Piano Man. But he has played here in the last 10 years, at the then-Rose Garden, on one of those tandem tours with Elton John. Technically, this is "his first solo appearance" since December 2007, as it's referred to in the follow-up press release, but c'mon. You dragged the media (not us, fortunately) all the way out to the damn airport just to tell them Billy fucking Joel is coming to town? Ugh.
Anyway, the show is Friday, Dec. 7 at Moda Center. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am. If you're feeling a little deflated, just check out the hype video below, and start getting…pumped?
