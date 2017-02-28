Words are very unnecessary, but we'll give them a try anyhow: Oh shit, Depeche Mode is coming!
The British synth-pop legends just announced a big North American tour, which will bring them to Moda Center on Oct. 23. It's the band's first Portland show since 2001.
The group is touring in support of its upcoming new album, Spirit. Of course, the band was in the news for something completely different recently, when Richard Spencer—the neo-Nazi Glass Joe—declared Depeche Mode "the official band of the alt-right." Expect to hear its new single, "Where's the Revolution," and other apparent white supremacist anthems such as, uh, "People Are People."
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am. Sign up for presale tickets here.
And now, this:
