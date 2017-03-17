A few months ago, Adidas did an extremely cool thing in giving out free pairs of shoes to runners across Portland. Next week, they're doing another extremely cool thing: launching the EQT 'Essential Music' Series, a new, free, tour in Portland, next Friday, March 24.
And the lineup is a doozy. Adidas is bringing celebrated Montreal DJ and producer Kaytranada, Los Angeles hip hop duo Nx Worries—that's rapper Anderson.Paak and producer Knxwledge—and Montreal rapper Lou Phelps to the Veterans Memorial Colosseum. Those are some cool guys, so cool that Donald Trump recently threw a Twitter tantrum about one of them.
The concert ties in to Adidas' recently revitalized EQT line of athleticwear and sneakers, originally designed in Portland and launched in the early '90s as a stripped down take on running gear. Adidas told WW that the show will feature both live and DJ sets from the musicians.
To attend, RSVP using this link here. Tickets are free, and available on a first come, first serve basis, and you have to be at least 16 years old. Doors open at 7 pm, but capacity is limited, so Adidas encourages fans to show up early. Take a look at the flyer for details:
This concert comes at a time when Adidas, whose North American headquarters are based in Portland's Overlook neighborhood, is flying high, smashing sales goals and generally being extremely hip and fashionable. Doing a bunch of super cool stuff for free all across America certainly helps.
Comments