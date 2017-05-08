What was most interesting, though, was seeing how the unusual instrumental lineup transformed her older material. A stretch of songs from her previous record, Let England Shake, took on spookier dimensions, like something you'd hear at a border-town burlesque bar owned by David Lynch. "Down by the Water," perhaps her biggest "hit," if that word even applies, somehow sounded even darker and dirgier than the recorded version. Most thrilling was a clattering junk-punk rendition of early thrasher "50 Ft. Queenie," with Harvey loosening up enough on the practiced gesticulations to bust out a sly shoulder shimmy. And after spending the evening mostly working her pristine upper register, she revisited the moaning vibrato of 1995's "To Bring You My Love," one of her most visceral vocal performances, which here trailed out on a chilling saxophone coda.