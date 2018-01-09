A handful of success stories managed to survive beyond their moment. Pleasure and Shock scored minor hits that allowed them to tour outside the Northwest, and Nu Shooz came up through the R&B scene before "I Can't Wait" shot them onto the national radar. Ural Thomas played the Apollo, resettled in his old neighborhood, and has experienced a resurgence in recent years. But there are dozens, if not hundreds of other acts from that period that won't turn up in a Google search. A lack of access to downtown clubs kept many groups sequestered on the Eastside, and limited opportunities to record meant much of the music never escaped the time and place in which it was made.