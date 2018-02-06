Somewhat out of nowhere, the eight-year-old Soul'd Out Music Festival has become one of Portland's best annual music traditions. Last year's edition was highlighted by Solange debuting her A Seat at the Table set at the Schnitz, and also saw Drake jump onstage with Travis Scott at Memorial Coliseum to perform their collab "Portland" for the first time. That's to say nothing of less headline-grabbing performances from the likes of Bilal, the Ohio Players and Giorgio Moroder.