Somewhat out of nowhere, the eight-year-old Soul'd Out Music Festival has become one of Portland's best annual music traditions. Last year's edition was highlighted by Solange debuting her A Seat at the Table set at the Schnitz, and also saw Drake jump onstage with Travis Scott at Memorial Coliseum to perform their collab "Portland" for the first time. That's to say nothing of less headline-grabbing performances from the likes of Bilal, the Ohio Players and Giorgio Moroder.
Truly, the festival has come a long way from the days when it tried to pass off Pink Martini and Black Label Society as "soul."
Promoter Double Tee has just released the full initial lineup for 2018, and while not quite as eyebrow-raising as last year's, it's another winner. The biggest name—which we've already known about for a few weeks now—is Erykah Badu, who hasn't released much new music in the last decade but remains a monumental figure in the world of contemporary R&B. (Her ability to talk her way into controversy has certainly helped keep her profile up.)
Other standouts include hip-hop legends De La Soul and Wyclef Jean, Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, veteran DJ Tipper and rising stars Noname and BJ the Chicago Kid. As usual, several local artists are taking part as well, including psychedelic jammers pigWar, jazz drummer Mel Brown, gritty rap vets Libretto and Mic Crenshaw and next-gen spitters Fountaine and Mic Capes.
Check out the full lineup below:
More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks—we have no insight on who they might be, but just remember that Prince was a late addition in 2013.
The Soul'd Out Festival takes place April 18-22 at multiple Portland venues. Get an all-access pass here.
