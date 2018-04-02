Longmire says not much about the venue will change. Since taking over the bar, they've already reupholstered some of the booths and updated the food menu, and they plan to install new lighting and upgrading the sound system. Eventually, they'd like to add a green room and a vintage awning to cover the smoking patio. But Longmire says the ultimate goal is for Laurelthirst to remain "a place for the everyman."