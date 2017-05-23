A longtime home for Portland's bluegrass and folk, the bar hosts live music every night of the week, usually for free and often twice a day. It's commonly packed tight with friendly former bohemians who can now afford the Laurelhurst neighborhood—the kind of crowd whose aesthetic tastes range from trucker hats to feathered fedoras. Laurelthirst is a particularly neighborly neighborhood bar: most of the patrons are eager to chat up strangers over a pint when they're not swaying along to the retro fusion jams from regulars like Anita Margarita and the Rattlesnakes or the Kung Pao Chickens.