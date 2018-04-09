The breakup doesn't come as a complete surprise. Last year, Harris announced his intention to stop touring, saying, "I want to do more with my life." Other members have become increasingly involved in different projects: Foster and Glass have their punk band, Hurry Up, and Foster is readying a new project called Roseblood. In the last few years, Harris has tried his hand at standup comedy and has been producing records recently for several local bands, including Summer Cannibals, whose leader, Jessica Boudreaux, served as a touring member of the Thermals.