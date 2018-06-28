In 2014, an attempt to run two editions of the festival in a single season, one on Memorial Day and another on the Fourth of July, failed, with the second weekend getting canceled. In 2016, The Oregonian reported that the festival's attendance numbers dropped by over half. The next year, the organizers responded with a more youth-oriented lineup that was roundly panned online—to make matters worse, Frank Ocean canceled his headlining appearance just weeks before the festival. This year's edition had a much older slant, with headliners including indie rock stalwarts the National and Modest Mouse.