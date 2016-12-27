1,293
Refugees who arrived in Oregon in fiscal year 2016.
108
Syrian refugees who arrived in Oregon in fiscal year 2016.
15,306,461
Passengers who got on or off a plane at Portland International Airport through October. The total is 9 percent above last year and on track for a new record.
81,051
Out-of-state driver's licenses surrendered by newcomers through October. That's by far the highest pace in the past five years.
5,394
New residential units the city approved this year for construction, as of November.
$68.8 billion
The assessed value of all property in Multnomah County. That's up from $66.1 billion in 2015.
$1,175
Average rent for a market-rate, one-bedroom apartment in Portland in December 2015.
$1,328
Average rent for a market-rate, one-bedroom apartment in Portland in October 2016.
$1,618
Average rent in dollars for a market-rate, one-bedroom apartment in Northwest Portland.
$815
Average rent in dollars for a market-rate, one-bedroom apartment in the East Portland neighborhood of Pleasant Valley.
4,000
Active Airbnb listings in Portland as of Dec. 1. Some of these listings will never be booked, according to the company.
735
Permits the city has issued for short-term rentals. The permits and safety inspections are supposed to be mandatory.
$7,215
Cost to rent the entire 11th floor of the eastside high-rise Yard for one night as a short-term rental on a peak weekend night.
$20
Minimum cost on Airbnb for renting a tent for one night this past summer in a North Portland vacant lot.
88
Homeless people who died on Portland streets in 2015.
176
Days that Portland Mayor Charlie Hales' official policy to authorize some homeless tent-camping remained in effect.
34.4486° N, 120.4716° W
Approximate latitude and longitude of Mayor Charlie Hales and his sailboat as Portland officials swept the Springwater Corridor of homeless camps in September.
